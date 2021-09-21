Great Panther Mining secures $25M in new credit facilities

Sep. 21, 2021 9:02 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Ore trucks in an open-pit mine
robas/E+ via Getty Images

  • Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) +3.4% pre-market after reaching a C$20M gold doré prepayment agreement with Asahi Holdings and a C$5M lead concentrate prepayment agreement with Samsung C&T.
  • "The new credit facilities contribute an additional $25M in working capital funding, providing us with increased financial strength and flexibility to execute on our objectives of replacing resources, extending mine life, and unlocking the regional potential of the Tucano Gold Mine," CFO Sandra Daycock says.
  • "Best to avoid this industry laggard," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
