Mawson Infrastructure announces a new site in Pennsylvania

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen
da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGI) has executed a three-year lease with Jewel Acquisition LLC to use their site and associated power infrastructure in Midland, Pennsylvania.
  • The Company to lease six acres with up to 100MW of capacity, with the opportunity to expand over time. The lease includes renewal options for up to a total of 15 years.
  • Mawson intends to deploy its Modular Data Centre bitcoin mining solution to the Midland site.
  • On-site development is expected to begin this month, expected to be operational in late 2021/early 2022.
