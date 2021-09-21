Mawson Infrastructure announces a new site in Pennsylvania
Sep. 21, 2021 9:03 AM ETMawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI)By: SA News Team
- Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCQB:MIGI) has executed a three-year lease with Jewel Acquisition LLC to use their site and associated power infrastructure in Midland, Pennsylvania.
- The Company to lease six acres with up to 100MW of capacity, with the opportunity to expand over time. The lease includes renewal options for up to a total of 15 years.
- Mawson intends to deploy its Modular Data Centre bitcoin mining solution to the Midland site.
- On-site development is expected to begin this month, expected to be operational in late 2021/early 2022.