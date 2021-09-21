PharmaCyte Bio releases positive results from biocompatibility test for CypCaps
Sep. 21, 2021 9:10 AM ETPharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) announces results of a second FDA-required test of biocompatibility of its CypCaps product for pancreatic cancer, which showed that the empty capsule material is “non-hemolytic.”
- Shares up 6.4% premarket at $3.49.
- “We’re pleased to report that we have received positive results from the second of the biocompatibility tests performed under Good Laboratory Practices and required by the FDA in connection with PharmaCyte’s clinical hold," said Kenneth L. Waggoner, CEO of PMCB.
- "The data shows that, as expected, the capsule material does not cause blood cells to lyse either after direct or indirect contact with blood. Moreover, it confirms prior data that was observed previously in animal models and previous clinical trials."
- The study, which was performed by a third-party Contract Research Organization.