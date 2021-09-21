Chart Talk: Tech ETF XLK dips below 50-day moving average for first time since June
Sep. 21, 2021 9:12 AM ETTechnology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has dipped below its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 3, more than three months back.
- XLK has closed negative in eight of the last ten trading sessions totaling a 4.64% move to the downside. The ETF is trying to rebound on Tuesday as the fund is +0.57% in pre-market trading.
- Breaking down XLK's price action, investors will note that the ETF is +17.20% YTD, +36.35% over one year, and +233.59% over the last five years. Here's what our interactive chart for XLK shows when looking at the 50-day moving average: