Chart Talk: Tech ETF XLK dips below 50-day moving average for first time since June

Sep. 21, 2021 9:12 AM ETTechnology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Financial term abbreviation ETF standing for Exchange Traded Fund arranged in isometric style
DariaRen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has dipped below its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 3, more than three months back.
  • XLK has closed negative in eight of the last ten trading sessions totaling a 4.64% move to the downside. The ETF is trying to rebound on Tuesday as the fund is +0.57% in pre-market trading.
  • Breaking down XLK's price action, investors will note that the ETF is +17.20% YTD, +36.35% over one year, and +233.59% over the last five years. Here's what our interactive chart for XLK shows when looking at the 50-day moving average:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.