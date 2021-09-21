Baidu announces strategic cooperation deal with China Gas
Sep. 21, 2021 9:13 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU), CGHOFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Internet company Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Gas Holdings (OTCPK:CGHOF) to drive digital transformation in the energy and power sector.
- As part of the agreement, both parties will look to establish advanced digital management systems for China Gas; set up China Gas Digital Technology Committee to incorporate industry practices as industry standards; expand the "one city, one network" business with the assistance of AIoT, inspection robots, smart energy, and industry apps; and participate in the process of developing standards for carbon emissions peaking and neutrality.
- In the first stage of the alliance, worth RMB 936M, Baidu will support China Gas' transition to the cloud, harnessing its artificial intelligence capabilities to build customized applications, including smart monitoring, smart scheduling, gas usage prediction, and smart customer services.
- BIDU +0.97% pre-market