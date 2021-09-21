Nuvve Holding awarded contract with Sourcewell
Sep. 21, 2021 9:16 AM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) has earned a competitively awarded contract with Sourcewell, a cooperative purchasing organization, making it quicker and easier for participating agencies to transition to electric vehicle, EV, fleets while taking advantage of the economic and sustainability benefits of Nuvve's intelligent energy platform.
- Through this awarded contract, government, education, and nonprofit entities can also leverage Nuvve technology and expertise to better manage their EV assets and future-proof their investments.
- The contract gives Sourcewell clients immediate access to Nuvve's V2G platform and EV charging solutions, including Level 2 AC chargers and V2G DC fast chargers.