Sep. 21, 2021 9:20 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has teamed up with Marvel Entertainment (NYSE:DIS) to launch Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium subscription product available on a new Marvel channel on Apple podcasts.
  • That's available for $3.99/month after a seven-day free trial, with some local pricing (the new channel is available in more than 170 countries/regions).
  • And it gives subscribers access to a growing number of scripted and unscripted series around the popular brand, including series dedicated to characters such as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.
  • It includes shows like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel's Voices, and Marvel's Pull List.
