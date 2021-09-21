Sirius XM launches premium 'Marvel Podcasts Unlimited'
Sep. 21, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) has teamed up with Marvel Entertainment (NYSE:DIS) to launch Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, a premium subscription product available on a new Marvel channel on Apple podcasts.
- That's available for $3.99/month after a seven-day free trial, with some local pricing (the new channel is available in more than 170 countries/regions).
- And it gives subscribers access to a growing number of scripted and unscripted series around the popular brand, including series dedicated to characters such as Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.
- It includes shows like This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel's Voices, and Marvel's Pull List.
- Premarket, SIRI is +0.5%; DIS is +0.4%.