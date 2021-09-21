Euronet's Ria Money Transfer announce partnership with Nobel Financial
Sep. 21, 2021 9:23 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ria Money Transfer, subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) and Nobel Financial has announced a partnership that will see the transition of all 117 Nobel agents in the U.S. to the Ria brand, platform, and network, unlocking all the benefits they offer.
- For those who want to send and receive money internationally, customers will now have access to Ria’s 0.49M payout locations in more than 165 countries and complete transactions in just 10 minutes.
- Additionally, Nobel customers in the US will now have access to Ria’s Bill Pay service and network of more than 8K billers.
- “The partnership on the money transfer business we have entered into with Ria solidifies our offering to Nobel financial consumers." said Sandro Bianco, CEO at Nobel Financial.