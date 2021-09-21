Trimble launches DA2 GNSS receiver for Trimble Catalyst positioning service
Sep. 21, 2021 9:30 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) launched Trimble DA2 GNSS receiver for the Trimble Catalyst positioning service.
- The DA2 — a 2nd generation receiver and antenna for the Catalyst service—now includes the Trimble ProPoint GNSS engine for enhanced performance.
- Trimble Catalyst is a subscription-based GNSS positioning service for location-enabled field applications.
- The company said the ProPoint technology reduces convergence times and improves positioning accuracy when operating near trees and buildings. The Bluetooth-enabled DA2 adds iOS support to the Catalyst service.
- "The addition of ProPoint technology, together with the DA2's support for iOS devices, means Catalyst can now deliver Trimble quality positioning to more geospatial professionals than ever before," said Gareth Gibson, marketing director, Trimble Mapping & GIS.