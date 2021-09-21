ThredUp to invest $70M for opening its largest distribution center in Dallas

Sep. 21, 2021 9:43 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ThredUp (TDUP +2.3%) plans to launch a new distribution center in Dallas area to support growing demand for secondhand apparel.
  • The company says it will invest $70M capital in Lancaster, Texas in the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex to open new distribution center, which is expected to be its most largest and automated distribution center upon completion.
  • The facility is designed to be thredUP's first four-level facility and will store as many as 10M items – more than doubling the company's total capacity to 16.5M items across its network.
  • Processing of items at new location is expected to begin in Q2 2022 with an initial capacity of 500,000 items and 300 people workforce; ThredUp, further, plans to employ 2,000 people total.
  • The announcement comes on the heels of the company's new resale-as-a-service deals with Madewell, FARFETCH, and Michael Stars.
