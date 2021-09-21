Procter & Gamble, Nespresso, and HP join The Climate Pledge
Sep. 21, 2021 9:45 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG), NSRGF, NSRGY, HPQAMZNBy: SA News Team20 Comments
- Procter & Gamble (PG +0.9%), Nestlé's (OTCPK:NSRGY +1.1%) Nespresso, and HP (HPQ +0.1%) are the newest members of The Climate Pledge, a collection companies and organizations that aim to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions by 2B metric tons, or roughly 5% of the current global total, by 2040.
- Spearheaded by Amazon (AMZN -0.0%), The Climate Pledge boasts 201 members with global annual revenues of more than $1.8T. The group encourages members to get rid of as many emissions as possible or pay to offset any that are not to reach the goal of being net zero carbon by 2040. Companies that sign the pledge agree to regular reporting, carbon elimination, and credible offsets.
- Procter & Gamble said it will publish a climate transition action plan in a few weeks with new long-term commitments. The company will report earnings on Oct 19 before the market opens.