DraftKings makes $20B bid for Entain - CNBC
Sep. 21, 2021 9:47 AM ETEntain Plc (GMVHF)DKNG, MGMBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor31 Comments
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has reportedly made a $20B bid for sports betting and gambling company Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF), owner of the Ladbrokes and Coral betting brands.
- According to CNBC, the purchase price consists mostly of stock, though as much as 30% of the amount could come from cash.
- The offer, which was characterized as "serious," was delivered to Entain management two or three days ago.
- This is not the first merger approach Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) has received this year. In January, casino operator MGM (NYSE:MGM) made a takeover bid as well.
- Entain turned down that offer, which valued the company at $11B. MGM's takeover attempt petered out after MGM refused to increase its bid.