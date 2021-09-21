Sysorex provides financial update
Sep. 21, 2021 9:46 AM ETSysorex, Inc. (SYSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its financial update, Sysorex (OTCQB:SYSX) indicated that it received ~$12.4M in gross proceeds from the private placement offering of convertible debentures and warrants to purchase common stock.
- Led by the offer, the company issued ~$14M of debentures and warrants to purchase up to 5.4M shares.
- "Sysorex intends to deploy the net proceeds from the offering to increase its data center capacity, grow its management team and to further its business objectives in the expansion of its Ethereum mining business and implementation of its Ethereum 2.0 strategies," CEO Wayne Wasserberg commented.
- The company has now fully paid for all of the ~10K GPUs that it owns and has settled all remaining debt and legal and audit expenses related to the reverse merger completed on Apr.14.
- "Whereas the company no longer needs to sell the Ethereum it is mining to fund operating expenses, the company has added $2.5M+ in Ethereum to its balance sheet since the first closing," Wasserberg added.
- The company also plans to advance decentralized finance and Non-fungible token Ethereum Blockchain opportunities.
- Shares trading 3.9% higher premarket