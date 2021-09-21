Americold stock dips 6% after added as new short idea at Hedgeye
Sep. 21, 2021 10:48 AM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declines 5.5% after Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone added the industrial real estate investment trust as a new short idea.
- Americold (COLD) stock drops to a 52-week low of $32.39 in Tuesday morning trading.
- "COLD announced a 15% reduction to FY21 AFFO guidance on significantly higher labor costs," Simone wrote. "Labor represents ~66% of COLD's cost structure within the same-store pool, and we see significant downside risk to FY22 estimates as well as 20% downside risk in shares to the mid-to-high $20/share range with limited upside from here."
- Hedgeye will host a presentation about the bearish call on Thursday.
- Earlier, Americold (COLD) lowers FY AFFO guidance amid unprecedented labor disruptions.