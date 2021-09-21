TD Bank Group and Envestnet Yodlee enter into agreement

Sep. 21, 2021 9:59 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), ENVBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • TD Bank Group and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Yodlee has announced a data access agreement to address the needs of an increasingly digital customer base.
  • Through this agreement, TD customers will be able to more reliably and effectively connect to and send their financial information to the more than 1,400 third-party applications powered by the Envestnet | Yodlee financial data aggregation platform.

  • TD Bank (NYSE:TD) becomes the 13th bank in North America to sign such a data access agreement with Envestnet |Yodlee.

  • "This agreement supports our goal of offering our customers a secure and confident experience when they are accessing digital services that are outside their bank." says Franklin Garrigues, VP, Digital Channels, TD.
