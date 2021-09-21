Kontrol technologies inks potential contract for BioCloud technology distribution
Sep. 21, 2021 10:04 AM ETKontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kontrol Technologies (OTCQB:KNRLF -2.7%) signed a tentative agreement with an international heating, cooling and ventilation ((HVAC company)) for its BioCloud technology, to negotiate distribution and the potential for manufacturing outside of Canada.
- Kontrol said the HVAC company, whose name will not be disclosed, is part of a global industrial conglomerate with ~$30B of annual revenues which makes and distributes its proprietary products through more than 30K distributors globally.
- As part the distribution negotiation, under the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties plan to review creating a service offering whereby customers can buy BioCloud units on a stand-alone basis or with a monthly fee which includes ongoing technical service and support. The HVAC company has an existing infrastructure platform which BioCloud can integrate into.
- "Initiating manufacturing solutions for regions outside of North America has been an important consideration and this is an ideal opportunity to advance with this segment of our strategic plan. BioCloud is accretive to overall consolidated revenues, while contributing to our growing patent portfolio, and represents successful internal innovation to ultimately generate sustainable value for our stakeholders," said Kontrol CEO Paul Ghezzi.