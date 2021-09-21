Origin Agritech partners with CAU to research molecular design in corn

  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) enters a collaboration deal with China Agricultural University ('CAU') to investigate molecular design in corn.
  • One of the key focuses of the collaboration is the use of CRISPR gene editing for creating innovative new corn crops.
  • Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO: "This collaboration with China Agricultural University will enable Origin to accelerate its technological leadership in molecular design of corn and allow us to play a key role in China's drive to strengthen its agricultural industry through technological advancements."
