Origin Agritech partners with CAU to research molecular design in corn
Sep. 21, 2021 10:03 AM ETOrigin Agritech Limited (SEED)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) enters a collaboration deal with China Agricultural University ('CAU') to investigate molecular design in corn.
- One of the key focuses of the collaboration is the use of CRISPR gene editing for creating innovative new corn crops.
- Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and CEO: "This collaboration with China Agricultural University will enable Origin to accelerate its technological leadership in molecular design of corn and allow us to play a key role in China's drive to strengthen its agricultural industry through technological advancements."
- (SEED +2.1%)