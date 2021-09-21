Food sector breakdown by Morgan Stanley includes ratings boost for Hostess Brands and cut for General Mills
Sep. 21, 2021 10:03 AM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ), VITL, TWNK, KHCGIS, BRBR, K, SJMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Morgan Stanley resets ratings in the food sector to account for the softer post-COVID setup as the pantry-loading effect fades.
- "We prefer companies that are leveraged to a post-COVID topline recovery, benefit from secular growth tailwinds, and have stronger pricing power.," notes analyst Pamela Kaufman on the new outlook.
- Kaufman and team forecast volume pressure, limited benefit from more work from home and see risk to the industry's pricing power due to potential retailer pushback.
- The firm lowers its rating on General Mills (GIS -0.6%) to Underweight from Neutral and drops the price target to $51 from $57. Weaker end markets for GIS in comparison to peers are noted.
- Morgan Stanley likes the setup on Hostess Brands (TWNK +2.8%), upgrading the snacking powerhouse to Overweight from Equal-weight and assigning a price target of $20. TWNK is said to be well positioned to benefit from multiple tailwinds including shifting consumer preferences toward more snacking, increasing consumer mobility as ~40% of TWNK sales come from convenience stores and potential revenue synergies from the Voortman acquisition.
- The price target on Neutral-rated BellRing Brands (BRBR +0.8%) is raised to $37 from $34.
- The price target on Neutral-rated Kellogg (K +0.3%) is lowered to $64 from $66.
- The price target on Overweight-rated Kraft Heinz (KHC +0.5%) is adjusted to $37 from $38.
- The price target on Overweight-rated Vital Farms (VITL) is cut to $19 from $23.
- MS keeps an Overweight rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ +1.0%) on an outlook for accelerating topline growth, while J.M. Smucker (SJM +0.1%) is slotted at Underweight due to the company's high level of input cost risk.
