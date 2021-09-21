Warner Music jumps 6% as Credit Suisse upgrades, UMG soars
Sep. 21, 2021 10:15 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is up 5.8%, moving higher with an upgrade from Credit Suisse to Outperform, and alongside a strong public-market debut in Amsterdam from peer Universal Music Group.
- Credit Suisse lifted the stock to Outperform from Neutral, citing more clarity in Warner Music's growth outlook, margin profile and valuation.
- Meanwhile Universal Music's coming-out isn't lost on analyst Meghan Durkin: "WMG has not had a pure comp in the market, and with similar revenue and margins, WMG’s discount to UMG should narrow."
- UMG shares are up 37.8% in Amsterdam, pushing the company's valuation past €47 billion ($55 billion).
- And Credit Suisse lifted its price target on Warner Music to $48 from $37, now implying 13% upside beyond today's move.
- The company is exhibiting impressive streaming growth, Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Alexander argues, and margins are rising indicating a mix shift toward digital revenues.