JetBlue/American say Northeast alliance has helped consumers amid DOJ investigation
Sep. 21, 2021 10:18 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), JBLUBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- JetBlue Airway's (JBLU -2.6%) CEO Robin Hayes says that its Northeast alliance with American (AAL -1.8%) has increased competition, added more routes, and lowered prices in the New York and Boston areas. The agreement allows JetBlue and American to market the other's flights from the New York area and Boston and combine frequent flyer programs.
- The DOJ opened an investigation into the partnership after Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal penned a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressing concerns of "anticompetitive coordination and rising airline costs."
- JetBlue and American have added 58 new routes from airports covered by the alliance and increased flights on 130 current routes. “This has been the biggest catalyst of growth JetBlue has had since we were created,” Hayes said when asked about the alliance.
- U.S. airline stocks rose Monday on reports that Biden will announce looser travel restrictions soon.