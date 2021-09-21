Uber CEO: Investment in attracting drivers paying off with ahead-of-schedule profitability
Sep. 21, 2021 10:34 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Tuesday that the company has been able to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability ahead of schedule thanks to the investment it made in attracting drivers earlier this year.
- In an interview with CNBC, Khosrowshahi detailed that the company recognized the necessity of bringing in additional drivers in Q2, as it saw the growing need for supply with the U.S. economy opening up after the COVID restrictions.
- He noted that as demand has picked up, margins have returned to historic levels, contributing to its drive to profitability.
- Earlier on Tuesday, Uber (UBER) revealed that it was tracking towards breakeven in Q3, with an adjusted EBITDA result projected somewhere between a loss of $25M and a profit of $25M. The company expects profitability in Q4, forecasting an adjusted EBITDA result of up to $100M.
- Khosrowshahi said its food-delivery business and its rides business performing well.
- The UBER CEO said that supply and demand are starting to come back into balance in the post-COVID world, leading to less surge pricing.
- However, he reported that drivers are currently making about 20%-30% more in the current environment compared to historical levels.
- "The good news is our system is showing that it can adjust one way or another," Khosrowshahi said of the fast-changing post-COVID conditions.
- "The really great thing about Uber is the flexibility of the model," he added.
- Bolstered by the strong guidance, UBER jumped about 7% in Tuesday's intraday action, rising to $42.73 at about 10:30 AM ET.
- After reaching a 52-week high of $64.05 early in the year, shares slipped during April and May. The stock renewed its steady drift lower in July, bringing UBER to a closing level of $38.48 on September 15 -- its closing low for 2021:
- As a result of this recent weakness, UBER has significantly underperformed the broader market since the beginning of July. The stock is down 21% over that time, not counting Tuesday's guidance-inspired rebound. The S&P edged out a gain of 1% over the same span: