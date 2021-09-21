Apogee Enterprises slides after weak margins for Q2, updates FY guidance

Sep. 21, 2021 11:26 AM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Apogee Enterprises (APOG -6.0%) reported Q2 revenue improved 2% Y/Y to $325.8M, led by growth in Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical.
  • Sales by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $149.97M (-2% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $79.37M (-8% Y/Y); Architectural Services $83.03M (+13% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $23.54M (+40% Y/Y).
  • The business also continued to generate solid cash flow, which strengthens the balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.
  • Q2 gross margin declined by 912 bps to 14.7%; adj. operating margin declined 260 bps to 5.4% and adj. EBITDA margin too declined by 296 bps to 9.4%.
  • FY to date, net cash provided by operating activities was $54.9M, compared to $85.3M in the first half of fiscal 2021.
  • Quarter-end total debt was $163M and cash and equivalents were $61.8M.
  • Updated FY Outlook: The Co. previously provided GAAP EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 and now provides Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 vs. consensus of $2.27; Tax rate 24.5% and Capex of ~$35M, down from the previous guidance of ~$45M.
  • “We are taking steps to protect our margins in the near-term, including pricing actions, closely managing costs, and focusing on stronger operational execution.” said Ty R. Silberhorn, CEO.
  • Previously: Apogee EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance (Sept. 21)
