Luckin Coffee jumps on top-line growth, restructuring plans

Sep. 21, 2021

exterior of Luckin coffee shop at dark night
Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) is up 10% after reporting its annual results with revenue of $618.1M (+33.3% Y/Y).
  • The company says top-line growth was primarily driven by the increased average selling price for Luckin Coffee’s high-quality products.
  • Average monthly total items sold in self-operated stores and unmanned coffee machines were ~26.2M with the monthly average of ~31.6M in Q4 2021.
  • The cumulative number of transacting customers was over 64.9M at the year end, compared to 40.6M as of December 31, 2019.
  • Operating expenses of $1.01B including $72.8M in losses and expenses relating to the company's already announced investigations and restructuring, as per the SEC filing.
  • Net loss for the year amounted to $856.57M.
  • "Luckin Coffee continues to make progress on returning the Company to normalized financial reporting," said Dr. Jinyi Guo, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee.
  • The company ended the quarter with $736.55M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Stores count: As of December 31, 2020, Luckin Coffee had operated 3,929 self-operated stores in 56 cities in China and 874 partnership stores.
  • In a separate press release, the company has also launched the scheme of restructuring for its $460M of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • The Chinese coffee company further entered into the binding term sheet to settle U.S. securities class action calculated on the basis of global settlement amount of $187.5M. The final report of valid opt-out notices received will be provided to the U.S. Court on or before October 8, 2021.
  • "Upon final approval, this settlement will resolve a significant contingent liability and enable Luckin Coffee to move forward with a greater focus on our operations and the execution of our strategic plan. We are working diligently to enter into formal settlement agreements and obtain the necessary court approvals," said Guo.
