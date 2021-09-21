Buy Now, Pay Later partners with SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment

Sep. 21, 2021 11:36 AM ETSEASBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Dolphins jumping above the water
MarijanaPlay/iStock via Getty Images

  • SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (SEAS +0.3%) and Buy Now, Pay Later solution provider, Uplift enters new partnership.
  • SeaWorld guests can pay through Uplift's flexible payment options for purchase amounts beginning at $300.
  • For example, instead of paying $1,500 all up front for a hotel and attraction tickets package.
  • "Uplift is excited to build upon our deep knowledge and experience in providing easy payment solutions for travel packages as we partner with SeaWorld to help more families have an affordable vacation and make everlasting memories at SeaWorld." said Tom Botts, CEO.
