Spire Global spikes again as investors rush into latest space story stock
Sep. 21, 2021 11:36 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR), MNTS, RDW, SPIRRKLBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (SPIR +32.0%) soars again on high volume and traded at a new high of $18.35 earlier in the session. The relative strength index on SPIR is blazing hot and options activity is elevated.
- The space-to-cloud data and analytics company has not released any news today via press release or SEC filing, but the stock has been drawing more attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits.
- It is a mixed day overall for the space sector with gains for Redwire (RDW +2.0%) and Momentus (MNTS +1.2%) offset by drops for Astra Space (ASTR -1.0%) and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB +0.1%). The sector has been up and down over the last month.