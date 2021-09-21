Spire Global spikes again as investors rush into latest space story stock

Sep. 21, 2021 11:36 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR), MNTS, RDW, SPIRRKLBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts. To the moon
Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Spire Global (SPIR +32.0%) soars again on high volume and traded at a new high of $18.35 earlier in the session. The relative strength index on SPIR is blazing hot and options activity is elevated.
  • The space-to-cloud data and analytics company has not released any news today via press release or SEC filing, but the stock has been drawing more attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits.
  • It is a mixed day overall for the space sector with gains for Redwire (RDW +2.0%) and Momentus (MNTS +1.2%) offset by drops for Astra Space (ASTR -1.0%) and Rocket Lab USA (RKLB +0.1%). The sector has been up and down over the last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.