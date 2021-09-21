Fox Factory targets revenue of $2B in 2025
- Fox Factory (FOXF +1.2%) is targeting adjusted EBITDA of 24-25% of sales and adjusted gross margin of 36-37% in 2025, up from 21.2% and 33.9%, respectively, in Fox Factory's most recent quarter.
- At its investor presentation Tuesday, the off-road vehicle component company said it hopes to grow at a 17.6% CAGR to reach $2B in revenue by 2025. The company has achieved an 18.4% CAGR from 2013 to 2020 and is on pace to achieve sales growth of over 35% this year after a record quarter to cross $1B in revenue on a TTM basis.
- The company will also work to replenish inventory levels over the next 8 to 10 months as customer demand has depleted inventory close to historical lows.
