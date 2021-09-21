AT&T's Stankey: HBO Max deserved value unlock; Cost cuts one-third complete

HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation
  • HBO Max wasn't getting the valuation from investors that it deserved, and so a merger with Discovery (DISCA -1.5%) was forged to see if the market wouldn't value it more like rivals including Netflix (NFLX +0.4%), AT&T (NYSE:T) CEO John Stankey suggests.
  • Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey calls it "an asset that's trading right now like a cable network asset ... My belief is as we get through this, we should see that multiple start to recognize the fact that there's a great direct-to-consumer business that should be valued in the same way the market is valuing other great direct-to-consumer businesses."
  • Asked to recap the year since last year's conference - where the set priorities were a focus on growing the customer base, a robust direct-to-consumer experience through expanded distribution/content on HBO Max, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy - Stankey says "I couldn't be more pleased across the board" with performance from a market perspective.
  • "We've probably added nearly 3 million postpaid voice net adds in our wireless business," a clip not seen in a decade, he says. "About a million broadband subs, really strong for us ... penetration levels continue to improve" on the network, and "about 11 million HBO Max subscribers."
  • And turning to cost controls, last year the company was looking to find about $6 billion of cost efficiencies and "we're about a third of the way through that. We did a little over $2 billion and most of that was redirected back into our business" to maintain AT&T's market momentum, he says.
  • Speaking about the fiber network opportunity, he sees "very attractive returns in mid- to upper teens," and he'd like the investor base to recognize that the company is adding value this way - and that that will raise the credibility of the management team.
  • As for the connectivity-focused future, AT&T's in a great position moving forward, but "I'm not satisfied as to where we stand right now" on where the brand needs to be. It's a "remarkable," "storied" brand but "I'm not sure the brand is positioned well for the next 10 years in terms of a new generation ... and I think we need to do some work to reposition and update it."
