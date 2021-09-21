ConocoPhillips CEO says firm didn't overpay on $9.5B Shell Permian Basin deal
Sep. 21, 2021 By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) CEO Ryan Lance said Tuesday that a $9.5B deal to purchase Permian Basin assets from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) "came as a bit of surprise," but that the deal was accretive to the firm's 10-year plan and makes the company better.
- Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Lance contended that the deal fit within COP's financial framework, with the purchase being accretive to free cash flow and earnings.
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) announced an all-cash deal late Monday to sell COP its assets in the Permian Basin region, an oil-rich U.S. geological formation that's mostly within Texas.
- Lance told Bloomberg TV that Conoco (COP) will be able to bring value to the assets, since the newly purchased production areas fit in with operations that his company already has in the region.
- "Shell was doing a good job out there. They just don't have the size, scale and scope that we do," he said, predicting that COP will get more out of the assets than RDS could.
- Responding to criticism that the firm overpaid for the assets, Lance argued that COP didn't judge the deal based on current oil prices. Rather, he said the company looked at the acquisition through the lens of COP's established cost-of-supply metrics -- which showed that the assets had good value.
- "This is what we do really well as a company," the CEO said.
- News of the deal was well received by investors. COP showed a 3% gain in Tuesday's midday trading, climbing to $58.79 at about 11:45 AM ET.
- COP reached a high in early July, setting an intraday 52-week peak of $63.57. Since then, it has largely moved sideways, sticking to a range just off its highs:
- However, COP has significantly outpaced RDS.A, which has closely tracked the S&P 500 in 2021, returning about 16% so far this year.
- By contrast, COP's YTD return has almost tripled that figure, with the stock rising more than 46% so far in 2021: