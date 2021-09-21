FDA to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday - Bloomberg
Sep. 21, 2021 11:48 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor55 Comments
- The FDA is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to recommend the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Last Friday, an FDA advisory panel recommended against the broader use of the vaccine as an additional shot. Instead, they endorsed a narrower use of the vaccine in people aged 65 years and older and for those who are at risk of occupational exposure to COVID-19.
- While the FDA is not bound by the recommendations, it usually follows their guidance, which has put a damper on the Biden administration’s plan for a wider rollout of COVID-19 boosters expected to start this week.
- Tomorrow, the regulators could tweak the recommendations of the panel and could even broaden the group of people who will be eligible for booster shots.
- The FDA decision will be highly anticipated as an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the rollout of booster shots.
While the FDA expert panel voted 16 - 2 last week to decline a third shot for fully vaccinated individuals, the medical community was largely divided on the issue ahead of the meeting.