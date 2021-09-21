National Grid delays restart of France-U.K. power cable after fire damage

Sep. 21, 2021 11:54 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG)ENGIYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Electricity Sub-station
doughnuts67/iStock via Getty Images

  • National Grid (NGG +0.5%) says it is delaying by nearly a month the restart of the key IFA interconnector from France to the U.K. following last week's fire that knocked out the conduit.
  • The U.K. grid operator says half the capacity of the IFA-1 line will come online October 23, after originally targeting September 25 for the partial restart, with the full 2K MW capacity not expected to be restored until March 27, 2022.
  • Britain is a net importer of power, with France its biggest supplier, and the U.K. already was struggling with potential shortages and sky-high prices for natural gas and power even before the outage.
  • Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) deputy CEO Didier Holleaux says lower than usual gas storage levels in Europe may result in current high gas prices continuing for the foreseeable future.
  • In the U.K., low wind production also has been elevating demand for gas to produce power.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.