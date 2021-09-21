National Grid delays restart of France-U.K. power cable after fire damage
Sep. 21, 2021 11:54 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG)ENGIYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- National Grid (NGG +0.5%) says it is delaying by nearly a month the restart of the key IFA interconnector from France to the U.K. following last week's fire that knocked out the conduit.
- The U.K. grid operator says half the capacity of the IFA-1 line will come online October 23, after originally targeting September 25 for the partial restart, with the full 2K MW capacity not expected to be restored until March 27, 2022.
- Britain is a net importer of power, with France its biggest supplier, and the U.K. already was struggling with potential shortages and sky-high prices for natural gas and power even before the outage.
- Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) deputy CEO Didier Holleaux says lower than usual gas storage levels in Europe may result in current high gas prices continuing for the foreseeable future.
- In the U.K., low wind production also has been elevating demand for gas to produce power.