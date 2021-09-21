Zumiez falls 2% amid downgrade by Jefferies to Hold
Sep. 21, 2021 12:12 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zumiez (ZUMZ -2.0%) was downgraded by Jefferies to Hold from Buy with a price target of $42, down from $52.
- Analyst Janine Stichter expects the company's sales and margin trends to lag peers near-term, keeping the stock's valuation "constrained."
- Speaking on margins, CFO Christopher Work had noted on the company's earnings call that, "while we anticipate improvements in gross margin in our third and fourth quarter, the year-over-year growth will be much more modest than our first 2 quarters."
- Work, however, had said that the apparel categories and accessories are typically the company's highest product margin and the snow or the hard goods business and the footwear are lower margins for the company.Zumiez, Genesco Shoe Carnival 3-month stock performance
- The analyst added that the skate cycle boom appears to be "on the backside," which has driven significant growth in hard goods, and Zumiez has a lack a clear catalysts in apparel and footwear to offset this.
- CEO Richard Brooks had commented: "But again, I think the great thing I always like to remind everyone is that our business responded really well, and that despite the down-trended skate hard goods, which I think we could all expect at some point because it has been 3 years -- 3 plus years on this cycle, that our business responded well and we're running -- still running gains by just selling more apparel in this case."
- The analyst further noted that the company's "exceptional management pre-COVID leaves less low-hanging fruit for underlying margin improvement via self-help initiatives go forward."