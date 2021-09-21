Investors bet on more M&A intrigue in the casino sector
Sep. 21, 2021 12:50 PM ETFlutter Entertainment plc (PDYPY), ELYS, GMVHF, DKNGMGM, RRR, CZR, EVRI, SBET, GMBL, RSI, BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Jefferies thinks the pursuit by DraftKings (DKNG -4.9%) of Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF +14.8%) could lead to MGM Resorts (MGM +0.6%) revisiting its own offer for the BetMGM partner.
- Analyst David Katz calls Entain an attractive takeout target, given its strong track record, growth profile and proprietary tech stack. "Benefiting from the MGM brand and loyalty database and ENT's technology, BetMGM has been a leader in MI with 23% of OSB handle and 41% of iGaming GGR market share in August," he notes.
- The deal is also seen raising the M&A profile in the sector as a whole.
- "We consider the prospects for larger scale M&A realistic given the aggressive push for market share in the nascent North American market. If the transaction were to occur, how might other players respond, FLTR/FanDuel, CZR, PENN and privately held Hard Rock?"
- A key factor with the casino/sports betting M&A landscape is if the acquirer is looking to add market share or boost its tech capabilities.
- Sector gainers on the day include Elys Game Technology (ELYS +5.0%), Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY +4.6%), Bally's Corporation (BALY +2.7%), Rush Street Interactive (RSI +3.1%), Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +2.4%), SharpLink Gaming (SBET +3.8%), Everi Holdings (EVRI +1.2%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.3%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.9%).
- See more details on the DraftKings-Entain deal.