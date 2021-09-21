Entergy proposes options for New Orleans unit operations
Sep. 21, 2021 1:13 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Entergy (ETR -0.3%) says it has prepared four proposals to the New Orleans City Council on options for future operations in the city and ownership of Entergy New Orleans.
- Entergy says the options are in response to the Council president's declaration that she will propose a resolution to study the future ownership of electric and gas operations in New Orleans, including municipalization or a city-owned and managed utility.
- The company lists these options: a potential merger of Entergy New Orleans with Entergy Corp. subsidiary Entergy Louisiana, a spinoff of Entergy New Orleans as a standalone company, a sale of Entergy New Orleans, or having the city assume direct management of the electric and gas system.
- The action comes as Entergy continues to respond to widespread power outages nearly a month after Hurricane Ida knocked out electricity in the entire New Orleans area.