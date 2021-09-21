Office REIT stocks make headway after Google $2.1B office deal reported
Sep. 21, 2021
- Office REIT stocks are mostly in the green after news that Google will buy an office building in New York City for $2.1B, evidence that employees will eventually return to the office at least part of the time.
- New York-based Vornado (NYSE:VNO) stock gains 1.4% and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, rises 0.6%. Kilroy Realty, with West Coast office properties, climbs 2.0% in mid-afternoon trading.
- In the past week, all three of those stocks exceed the -2.1% performance of SPY as seen above; still, for YTD performance, only KRC (+19%) manages to exceed SPY's 18% increase as seen in the chart below.
- Even with KRC's outperformance against the SPY in YTD and 5-day views, its last price lags the stock's 100-day simple moving average by 5.4%.
- Vornado (VNO) stock is 8.4% below its 100-day SMA and SL Green (SLG) is 9.6% below its 100-day SMA.
- Other office REITs on the rise include: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI +0.5%), City Office REIT (CIO +0.6%), JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS +1.8%), Boston Properties (BXP +0.5%), Paramount Group (PGRE +0.9%), and Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM +0.8%).
