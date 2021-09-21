Corvus Pharma extends gains to more than double in value this year

  • In the wake of over a two-fold rise on Friday, the clinical-stage biotech company Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS +31.2%) exceeded its YTD gains to over 100% today following back-to-back sessions of gains.
  • More than 43 million Corvus (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares have changed hands so far during the day, indicating over eight times the average 65-day volume.
  • The rally began last week with the announcement of favorable results for experimental anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody oleclumab from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)/ Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) for lung cancer.
  • With Corvus (CRVS) also advancing a CD73 directed monoclonal antibody for viral linked cancers, the company shares surged on Friday in reaction to reach a 52-week high.
  • Despite the rally Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings turned very bullish on the stock on Monday, as indicated on the diagram below.
