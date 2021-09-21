Vintage Wine Estates defended at Cowen after delay in earnings report
Sep. 21, 2021 1:38 PM ETVintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vintage Wine Estates (VWE -4.0%) trades lower after rescheduling its earnings release due to personnel shortages and the passing of a key staff member. The company announced preliminary Q4 revenue, which is ahead of the consensus mark of $46M.
- Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on VWE after the new development and stays positive.
- Analyst Vivien Azer: "We do not view the delay as a negative, especially in light of VWE's transparency in offering preliminary revenue for the quarter and the strong beat which reflected broad-based strength across VWE's platform. Nevertheless, we are cognizant of the potential cost headwinds associated with outsourcing certain reporting functions as well as bringing on additional finance and accounting staff and will look for incremental color on next week's earnings call."
- Vintage Wine Estates trades below its 100-day moving average.