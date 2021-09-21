Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz: I'm not nervous about cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen
da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), said Tuesday that he remained optimistic about the cryptocurrency market despite "an ugly day" on Monday in the wake of a default scare at Chinese property developer Evergrande.
  • "I'm not nervous," he told CNBC.
  • "I think there was a lot of nervousness in the market and you washed a lot of shorter-term risk out," he added.
  • On Monday, worries related to an Evergrande failure sparked a "risk-off" trade throughout the global markets. This included a sell-off in crypto, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropping about 8% and Ethereum (ETH-USD) falling 9%.
  • While Evergrande provided the catalyst, Novogratz noted that the crypto market has faced a number of risks lately that have likely played into the recent sell-off. This included the prospect of more regulation, with Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler acting "like the tough sheriff."
  • Despite this sharp decline and the heightened regulatory scrutiny, Novogratz remained bullish about the long-term prospects for crypto. He pointed to the significant run the market has had lately, especially in areas like Ethereum.
  • In the short term, Galaxy Digital founder said it was key that Bitcoin held $40,000 and Ethereum remained above $2,800.
  • "As long as those hold, I think the market is in good shape," he said.
  • Looking longer-term, Novogratz reported that his firm continues to see interest from both retail and institutional clients.
  • "I see nothing but engagement and activity from our investing clients and our corporate clients. The level of inquiry, the level of business hasn't been higher," he revealed.
  • Novogratz also contended that it will take time for crypto to decouple from the wider financial markets, making various assets in the space a better hedge against weakness elsewhere.
  • "You are seeing some breakdowns in correlation. We're seeing new people show up to the market because this isn't just an asset trade, it's a technology trade," he said.
  • Bitcoin slipped an additional 4% in Tuesday's trading, falling to $42,158.34 at around 1:45 PM ET. Meanwhile, Ethereum retreated about 5.5% to $2,927.23.
  • Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have underperformed the U.S. equity market over the past month, thanks in part to the declines of the last couple of days:

