Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz: I'm not nervous about cryptocurrency market
Sep. 21, 2021 1:44 PM ETGalaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (BRPHF)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), said Tuesday that he remained optimistic about the cryptocurrency market despite "an ugly day" on Monday in the wake of a default scare at Chinese property developer Evergrande.
- "I'm not nervous," he told CNBC.
- "I think there was a lot of nervousness in the market and you washed a lot of shorter-term risk out," he added.
- On Monday, worries related to an Evergrande failure sparked a "risk-off" trade throughout the global markets. This included a sell-off in crypto, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropping about 8% and Ethereum (ETH-USD) falling 9%.
- While Evergrande provided the catalyst, Novogratz noted that the crypto market has faced a number of risks lately that have likely played into the recent sell-off. This included the prospect of more regulation, with Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler acting "like the tough sheriff."
- Despite this sharp decline and the heightened regulatory scrutiny, Novogratz remained bullish about the long-term prospects for crypto. He pointed to the significant run the market has had lately, especially in areas like Ethereum.
- In the short term, Galaxy Digital founder said it was key that Bitcoin held $40,000 and Ethereum remained above $2,800.
- "As long as those hold, I think the market is in good shape," he said.
- Looking longer-term, Novogratz reported that his firm continues to see interest from both retail and institutional clients.
- "I see nothing but engagement and activity from our investing clients and our corporate clients. The level of inquiry, the level of business hasn't been higher," he revealed.
- Novogratz also contended that it will take time for crypto to decouple from the wider financial markets, making various assets in the space a better hedge against weakness elsewhere.
- "You are seeing some breakdowns in correlation. We're seeing new people show up to the market because this isn't just an asset trade, it's a technology trade," he said.
- Bitcoin slipped an additional 4% in Tuesday's trading, falling to $42,158.34 at around 1:45 PM ET. Meanwhile, Ethereum retreated about 5.5% to $2,927.23.
- Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have underperformed the U.S. equity market over the past month, thanks in part to the declines of the last couple of days:
- Still, both remain well above the S&P 500 for 2021 as a whole. This is especially true for Ethereum, which has posted a year-to-date gain of more than 300%: