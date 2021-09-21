Vuzix secures follow-on order for M400 Smart Glasses
Sep. 21, 2021 2:22 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Smart glass supplier Vuzix (VUZI +2.7%) has secured a follow-on order for its M400 Smart Glasses from a Fortune 50 customer.
- The Vuzix smart glasses will support the customer's supply chain operations.
- Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix, said, "Across the board, Vuzix is investing time and resources to support our largest customers within the retail, warehousing and logistics vertical that have come to Vuzix with specific use cases and operational challenges that they would like to solve with smart glasses. This Fortune 50 customer represents just one of many exciting opportunities within this vertical and Vuzix looks forward to supporting this customer to successfully scale and globally roll out our products."
- Earlier this month, Vuzix announced that it is working with Verizon to deliver BlueJeans optimized for 5G mobile edge.