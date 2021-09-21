Generac launches PWRgenerator aimed at extending solar battery backup
Sep. 21, 2021 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
- Generac Power Systems (GNRC +1.1%) launched PWRgenerator, a type of DC generator designed to rapidly recharge Generac's PWRcell Battery.
- The combination offers system owners the cost-saving benefits of solar power and power resilience provided by home standby generators.
- The company said during the day, the solar panels provide power to the home and the excess can charge the battery. During the night, the battery discharges and if it reaches 30% state of charge, PWRgenerator will turn on and fully charge the battery in about 1 hour.
- The PWRgenerator, which, running on either natural gas or LP, is also Smart Grid Ready as it is able to work as part of a virtual power plant.
- "The new Generac PWRgenerator gives homeowners all the benefits that solar can offer, plus the reliability of a generator, in a quiet and ultra-efficient package," said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer and president of Energy Technology at Generac.
- The PWRgenerator will be available in early 2022.