Duke Energy enters Iowa market with new wind project
Sep. 21, 2021 2:58 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Duke Energy (DUK -0.6%) says it is planning to build the 207 MW Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa, the company’s first renewable energy project in the state.
- Duke says Verizon has entered a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement for 180 MW of wind energy generated by the project to support the company's sustainability goals.
- Once in operation, Ledyard Windpower will provide enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than 72K homes and increase Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' U.S. wind capacity to more than 3.1 GW.
- Vestas will supply 46 Vestas V150 4.5-MW turbines for the project, and Duke Energy will perform the site's long-term maintenance and operations.
- Duke Energy could benefit from investments needed to modernize the grid and to decarbonize power generation in the future, Insider Monkey writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.