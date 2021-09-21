Candel up 29% in advance of phase 1 brain cancer data presentation on Sunday

Sep. 21, 2021 3:18 PM ETCandel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Candel Therapeutics (CADL +27.7%) are up sharply today in advance of a presentation on data from a phase 1 trial of a brain cancer candidate.
  • E. Antonio Chiocca of Brigham and Women's Hospital will present on clinical and immunological biomarker data on CAN-3110 in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma at the European Association of Neuro-oncology on Sept. 26.
  • CAN-3110 is an engineered replication-competent herpes simplex virus oncolytic viral immunotherapy.
  • Initial biomarker results of the phase 1 study were presented at the ASCO 2021 annual meeting.
  • Candel just had its IPO in late July.
