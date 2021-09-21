Portage initiated overweight at Oppenheimer on potential of iNKT candidates
Sep. 21, 2021 3:19 PM ETPortage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Portage Biotech (PRTG +5.8%) is on the rise today after Oppenheimer initiated the coverage on the stock with an outperform recommendation noting the potential of the company’s iNKT agonists to overcome PD-1 resistance linked to immunotherapies.
- Portage (NASDAQ:PRTG) is advancing its lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) agonists, PORT-2 and PORT-3, in Phase 1/2 and Phase 1 clinical trials, respectively.
- The analyst Kevin DeGeeter expects the company to commercialize PORT-2 in the U.S. and Europe in 2026 (fiscal 2027), leading to $783.6 million of revenue recognition in 2031.
- While the firm’s model does not include any revenue forecast for Portage’s (PRTG) other programs, the analyst expects potential upside from PORT-3, arguing that the company awaits a Phase 1 data readout for the program in 2022.
- The price target of $30 per share implies a premium of ~61.5% to the last close.
- Commenting on its iNKT candidates, Portage (PRTG) CEO Ian Walters remarked in August that the company believes PORT-2 and PORT-3 will “have the potential to synergize with PD-1 agents and overcome PD-1 resistance.”
- “These attributes represent a substantial opportunity to expand the already significant PD-1 cancer treatment market,” Dr. Walters added.