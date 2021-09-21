ViacomCBS launches Paramount+/Showtime bundle plan

Sep. 21, 2021 4:02 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 3
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

  • ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) has launched a bundle of its flagship streaming products.
  • It's offering customer a pairing of Paramount+ and Showtime on two tiers: An Essential Plan for $9.99/month, and Premium Plan for $12.99/month. The pricing is for a limited time, the company says.
  • The Essential Plan is ad-supported, while the Premium Plan is ad-free and supports 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision and mobile downloads, along with live streams of local affiliates in more than 200 markets. Each has marquee sports and on-demand entertainment.
