Valaris awarded two jack-up drilling contracts

DENL Valaris and ENSCO DS-8 drill shops from the Valaris group presently berthed at Hunterston terminal.
jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Valaris (VAL +2.3%) moves higher after winning two separate contracts for its Valaris JU-123 jackup rig, one with Abu Dhabi's Taqa and the other with Cairn Energy.
  • Taqa has taken the rig for operations offshore the Netherlands, with commencement set for Q4 and an estimated minimum duration of 60 days.
  • The rig also is awarded a one-well contract by Cairn Energy in the U.K. North Sea starting in Q2 2022 with an estimated duration of 72 days.
  • Valaris also grabs a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum offshore Timor-Leste for heavy-duty jackup Valaris JU-107, which is expected to start in Q4 with a 30-day duration.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Zernov says Valaris' outlook has improved after receiving several long-term contracts and with plans to reactivate some rigs.
