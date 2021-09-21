Valaris awarded two jack-up drilling contracts
Sep. 21, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Valaris (VAL +2.3%) moves higher after winning two separate contracts for its Valaris JU-123 jackup rig, one with Abu Dhabi's Taqa and the other with Cairn Energy.
- Taqa has taken the rig for operations offshore the Netherlands, with commencement set for Q4 and an estimated minimum duration of 60 days.
- The rig also is awarded a one-well contract by Cairn Energy in the U.K. North Sea starting in Q2 2022 with an estimated duration of 72 days.
- Valaris also grabs a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum offshore Timor-Leste for heavy-duty jackup Valaris JU-107, which is expected to start in Q4 with a 30-day duration.
