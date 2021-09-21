FedEx EPS misses by $0.55, beats on revenue
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.37 misses by $0.55; GAAP EPS of $4.09 misses by $0.78.
- Revenue of $22B (+14.0% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Shares -2.48%.
- Adjusted operating margin of 6.8%.
- Outlook: FedEx is unable to forecast the fiscal 2022 mark-to-market retirement plan accounting adjustments. As a result, FedEx is unable to provide a fiscal 2022 earnings per share or effective tax rate outlook on a GAAP basis.
- FedEx is reducing its earnings outlook to reflect first quarter results, which were lower than the company’s June forecast. Earnings per diluted share of $18.25 to $19.50 before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments, compared to the prior forecast of $18.90 to $19.90 per diluted share;
- Earnings per diluted share of $19.75 to $21.00 before the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments and excluding estimated TNT Express integration expenses and costs associated with business realignment activities, compared to the prior forecast of $20.50 to $21.50 per diluted share;
- ETR of approximately 24% prior to the MTM retirement plan accounting adjustments; and
- Capital spending of $7.2 billion.