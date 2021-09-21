Adobe EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue

Sep. 21, 2021 4:11 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.11 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $2.52 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $3.94B (+22.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Segment revenue break-up: Digital Media segment was $2.87B (+23% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $2.79B; Creative revenue grew to $2.37B(+21% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $2.32B; Document Cloud revenue was $493M (+31% Y/Y); vs. consensus of $469M.
  • Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased $455M quarter over quarter to $11.67B; Creative ARR grew to $9.87B and Document Cloud ARR grew to $1.79B.
  • Adobe repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares during the quarter.
  • Q4 Guidance: The company expects total revenue of $4.07B vs. consensus of $4.05B; GAAP EPS of ~$2.52; and Non-GAAP EPS of ~$3.18 vs. consensus of $3.09.
  • Shares -3%.
