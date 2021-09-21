FDA approves Incyte's atopic dermatitis treatment Opzelura

FDA - Food and Drug Administration text on document above brown envelope and stethoscope. Healthcare or medical concept
syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has approved Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Opzelura cream for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • The approval allows for the use of the cream in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.
  • Opzelura is the first and only topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the United States.
  • The approval was based on late-stage study results evaluating the safety and efficacy of Opzelura in more than 1,200 adolescents and adults with mild to moderate AD.
  • Results showed patients experienced significantly clearer skin and itch reduction when treated with Opzelura cream 1.5% twice daily (BID), compared to vehicle (non-medicated cream).
  • AD is a chronic skin disease affecting more than 21M people aged 12 years and older in the U.S. and is characterized by inflammation and itch.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.