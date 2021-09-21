FDA approves Incyte's atopic dermatitis treatment Opzelura
- The U.S. FDA has approved Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Opzelura cream for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The approval allows for the use of the cream in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable.
- Opzelura is the first and only topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the United States.
- The approval was based on late-stage study results evaluating the safety and efficacy of Opzelura in more than 1,200 adolescents and adults with mild to moderate AD.
- Results showed patients experienced significantly clearer skin and itch reduction when treated with Opzelura cream 1.5% twice daily (BID), compared to vehicle (non-medicated cream).
- AD is a chronic skin disease affecting more than 21M people aged 12 years and older in the U.S. and is characterized by inflammation and itch.