Mastercard completes leadership transition with chairman retiring at year-end
Sep. 21, 2021 4:43 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Executive Chairman Ajay Banga will retire at the end of 2021, with Merit Janow, currently lead independent director, set to become independent chair at Jan. 1, 2022.
- The announcements complete an executive transition announced in February 2020. When Michael Miebach was appointed as CEO-elect, the board created a pathway for him to deepen his engagement with clients and partners and across every aspect of the business. Banga remained as executive chairman to support the transition, alongside Janow as lead independent director.
- Previously (Feb. 25, 2020), Mastercard prepares for changing of the guard