Steelcase Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETSteelcase Inc. (SCS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-58.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $761.33M (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.