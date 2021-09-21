H.B. Fuller Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $797.4M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.